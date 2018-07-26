Poll: Rick Scott Up 4 Points on Bill Nelson in Florida Senate Race

On Thursday, Florida Atlantic University released a poll that gives an edge to Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) over incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) in the Sunshine State’s U.S. Senate race.

The Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative (FAU BEPI) poll showed Scott with a 44 percent tally versus a 40 percent tally for Nelson and the remainder “undecided.”

The latest polling has been mixed with both candidates shown having single-digits leads in the surveys conducted going back to late May. However, the average of the polls tabulated by Real Clear Politics has Scott up by just under a percentage point.

The FAU BEPI poll surveyed 800 Florida registered voters on July 20-21 via an automated telephone platform and has a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percent.

