New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter said “nothing” will compare to the hysteria from the establishment media and the left if President Trump is able to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Coulter told Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that she hopes she can see Trump replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court so that she can witness the hysteria she expects will follow.

“And wow, I hope I’m here to live through Trump being able to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg because everything you’ve seen, the Cohen tape, the Helsinki meeting, oh it’s going to be nothing compared to Trump being able to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Coulter said.

Coulter said she was “very happy” with Trump’s appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy — the swing vote — on the Supreme Court.

In one of her recent columns, Coulter wrote that Kavanaugh is a “threat” to the left’s pushing unpopular, failed policies through the courts in order to codify their plans into law.

“So when you hear liberals carrying on about all the “rights” threatened by Kavanaugh, remember that by ‘rights,’ they mean ‘policy ideas so unpopular that we can’t pass a law creating such rights,'” Coulter wrote.

