DeSantis Up 12 Over Putnam in FL GOP Gubernatorial Primary According to Mason-Dixon Poll

According to a Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy firm poll released on Friday, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has widened his lead over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the race for the Sunshine State’s GOP gubernatorial nomination.

The survey of 625 likely voters conducted July 23 through July 25 shows DeSantis leading Putnam by a 12-point margin, 41 percent to 29 percent.

Early, DeSantis trailed Putnam but has surged in recent weeks to take a commanding lead in the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. The poll’s results build on DeSantis’ lead over Putnam, which gives him an 11-point lead according to the Real Clear Politics polling average headed toward the August 28 primary.

On the Democratic side, the Mason-Dixon poll has former Rep. Gwen Graham (D-FL) up nine points over Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, 27 percent to 18 percent. Also showing momentum on the Democratic side is Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene, who come in 12 percent, ahead of Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum at 10 percent and Winter Park businessman Chris King at 7 percent.

