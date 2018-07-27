Donald Trump Denies Michael Cohen Claim He Knew About Donald Trump Jr. Meeting

President Donald Trump denied Friday a claim from his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen that he knew about his son Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian agent during the 2016 campaign.

“So the Fake News doesn’t waste my time with dumb questions, NO. I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don Jr.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump accused Cohen of “trying to make up stories” to help him escape criminal charges after his home and office were raided by federal law enforcement authorities.

“Sources with knowledge,” told CNN on Thursday that Cohen claimed that President Trump knew about the Donald Trump Jr. meeting and said Cohen was present when Trump was told about it.

Cohen has retained former Clinton lawyer Lanny Davis in his defense, although the “sources with knowledge” acknowledged that Cohen has no evidence to prove his claim.

“Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?),” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!”

Trump again criticized the Mueller investigation as a waste of time and money, after the New York Times reported that investigators were examining the president’s messages on Twitter for possibly obstructing justice.

“Now they are looking at my Tweets (along with 53 million other people) – the rigged Witch Hunt continues!” Trump wrote. “How stupid and unfair to our Country.”

