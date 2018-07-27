Donald Trump Praises Dallas Cowboys for National Anthem Stance

President Donald Trump praised Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for ordering players on his team to stand for the national anthem.

“Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line,” Jones said Wednesday during a team press conference.

“Way to go Jerry,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This is what the league should do!”

Jones said that it was important to him to make a decision after the NFL walked back their new policy as part of additional negotiations with the NFL Players Association.

“Sometimes it’s best to just be real clear and succinct so that nobody misunderstands,” he said, saying that he was making the decision for the good of the team and the game of football.