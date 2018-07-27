NYPD Investigating Suspicious Packages Left Outside Trump Tower

Trump Tower 5th Ave
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Several suspicious packages were left outside Trump Tower in Manhattan on Friday, according to reports.

NYPD has shut down Fifth Avenue, between East 56th and East 57th streets, as the city’s bomb squad inspect three suspicious packages left outside the building. Law enforcement officials are asking pedestrians to steer clear of the area.

Senior NYPD sources tell CBS New York that four portable batteries were discovered in the Trump Tower lobby and an “all-clear,” was issued after 7:00 p.m. EST.

President Donald Trump is staying in Bedminster, New Jersey for the weekend.

This story is developing. 

.