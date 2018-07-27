NYPD Investigating Suspicious Packages Left Outside Trump Tower

Several suspicious packages were left outside Trump Tower in Manhattan on Friday, according to reports.

NYPD has shut down Fifth Avenue, between East 56th and East 57th streets, as the city’s bomb squad inspect three suspicious packages left outside the building. Law enforcement officials are asking pedestrians to steer clear of the area.

Senior NYPD sources tell CBS New York that four portable batteries were discovered in the Trump Tower lobby and an “all-clear,” was issued after 7:00 p.m. EST.

Multiple suspicious packages found inside Trump Tower. NYPD Emergency Service unit on-scene. 5th Avenue from 57th to 56th street is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/vHX5XdEuTm — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) July 27, 2018

Scene outside of Trump Tower in New York, where officials are investigating three suspicious packages found inside pic.twitter.com/YgDt2vYPvD — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) July 27, 2018

NEW — the scene outside Trump Tower where reportedly 3 suspicious packages have been found. NYPD on the scene pic.twitter.com/vZIo1xpLpA — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) July 27, 2018

President Donald Trump is staying in Bedminster, New Jersey for the weekend.

This story is developing.