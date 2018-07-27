Sen. Bill Nelson: 3-D Gun Printing Files Should Be Banned Because Bombs

In an effort to derail the government’s settlement with Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) says 3-D gun print files should be banned because of bombs.

Sen. Nelson is urging the Department of Justice not to finalize the settlement, which was set to be finalized on July 27, 2018.

On July 10, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Defense Distributed reached a settlement with the State Department in a suit brought by the Second Amendment Foundation. The suit was filed on First Amendment grounds, claiming the State Department’s actions to block 3-D gun print files violated speech. Defense Distributed and the Second Amendment Foundation won, securing a settlement from the government.

Sen. Nelson tweeted, “The administration’s decision to allow people to post blueprints online about how to make a deadly 3D printed gun at home is inexplicable – and it’s dangerous! I’m filing a bill ASAP to severely restrict the publication of these detailed plans on how to make a 3D printed firearm.”

Two days ago he spoke from the Senate floor, making clear his belief that gun files ought not to be shared because bomb files are illegal:

The administration's decision to allow people to post blueprints online about how to make a deadly 3D printed gun at home is inexplicable – and it's dangerous! I’m filing a bill ASAP to severely restrict the publication of these detailed plans on how to make a 3D printed firearm. pic.twitter.com/ogRLcHLJPO — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 25, 2018

Nelson failed to mention the American people have a God-given, natural right to firearms, a right that is protected by the Second Amendment. They do not have a God-given, natural right to bombs.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.