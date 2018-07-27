United Airlines Donating Flights to Reunite Illegal Aliens Separated at U.S. Border

United Airlines announced it will donate flights to reunite families who were separated at the border after being caught trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

The announcement was first revealed in a Facebook post by the pro-illegal alien activist group FWD.us, according to the Hill.

“We have great news to share! A growing community of support is coming together to reunite families who were separated at the border. We are so thankful and happy to announce that United Airlines is jumping in and helping,” FWD.us said in its Facebook post. “Thanks to this partnership with United, we are able to provide travel to the recently reunited immigrant families to get to their next destination with dignity.”

For its part, United added a comment on the Facebook post, reading, “Our company’s shared purpose is to connect people and unite the world — we are proud to support your work to help reunify immigrant children and families.”

In another statement, the airline added:

United Airlines is proud to support the work of FWD.us as they help to reunify immigrant children with their families. United is in a unique position to provide badly needed support that few can provide to help reunify these families, and we take pride in doing our part to connect people and unite the world.

The decision is in marked contrast to earlier proclamations that United would not allow the federal government to book flights to deport children of illegal aliens.

FWD.us is a Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg-funded project aimed at “comprehensive immigration reform,” open borders, “criminal justice reform,” and free health care. Another founder is Dropbox chief Drew Houston.

