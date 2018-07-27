WATCH: Citizen Comes to Aid of Officer, Body Slams Suspect

Body cam footage shows a citizen come to the aid of an Provo, Utah, police officer by apprehending and body slamming the suspect on concrete.

The video begins by showing an officer walking around at a gas station checking vehicle occupants in search for a suspect in a gray shirt. He talks to one individual, concludes he is not the suspect, then turns to see the suspect walking across the parking lot.

The officer approaches the suspect and asks if he is alright, citing a call that the suspect had allegedly been walking around asking for water. The suspect quickly becomes agitated and allegedly reaches for something on the officer’s belt, then resists arrest when the officer grabs his arm.

The officer and the suspect grapple before the suspect breaks free and runs. The officer gives chase and a citizen intervenes:

After slamming the suspect to the ground the citizen quickly moves to the side so the officer can take over. The officer tells the citizen “thanks” then continues with the apprehension.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.