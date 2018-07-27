Watch – Judge Jeanine Pirro: ‘The Left Thinks They Have a Right to Shut You Down’

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro spoke about the left’s aim to silence opposition, the Russian collusion investigation, and her book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy with Breitbart News in Washington, DC, this week.

Asked about her run-in with Whoopi Goldberg on ABC’s The View, Pirro says that while she’s past the incident, she believes what happened “is a microcosm of what is going on in the country now.”

“For some reason, the left thinks they have a right to shut you down,” Pirro said. “That the first amendment doesn’t apply… they call you fascists. [They think] anyone who supports Trump is a deplorable, and [they have] to shut them down because they’re fascists — when in truth, fascism is when there is only one way of thinking.”

“It is frightening what is going on in the country today… And for me, as much as I have been in the trenches for 30 years as a prosecutor or a judge and a [district attorney] and all that stuff, for me [during] that moment [on The View] everything went ‘wow’, because if they would do this in front of America, what is happening behind the scenes?”

Pirro also spoke about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion investigation, likening it to what one might encounter with a corrupt third-world regime.

“When you get people in the upper echelons of the FBI and the upper echelon of the Department of Justice who tee up an investigation of Russian collusion in the event that… Donald Trump becomes president, then we are akin to a third-world country where law enforcement is trying to infiltrate the political process.”

“The text messages, the emails make it very clear what their intent was,” she added. “You only get an ‘insurance policy’ — not to stop someone — but in the event that the unthinkable happens and [Trump] becomes president. The insurance policy is to make sure you can resolve it afterwards. And that’s what the Russia investigation was all about.”

On the topic of her new book, Pirro says she was motivated to write it because she “truly believe[s] we are at a point in history where everything [in this country] is upside-down, inside-out, and backwards.”

“My fear is that for America, you know the land of the free and the home of the brave… people are taking a knee because they don’t want to salute the flag. People are saying ‘you can’t talk, you’re wrong’ because they hate the president.”

“When I was a judge, above my bench was ‘In God We Trust’. What is happening? — And that’s why I wrote my book.”

