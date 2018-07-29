The Rev. Clenard Childress Jr., a leading black pro-life advocate, decried NAACP’s support for abortion Saturday, pointing to statistics showing that nearly 1,800 unborn black babies are aborted every day, proportionately more than any other race.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), which historically opposed Planned Parenthood for its attempts to reduce the black population through abortion, now publicly supports Planned Parenthood and abortion, Childress lamented in an essay for the Black Christian News Network One (BCNN1).

Why is it that the NAACP, among America’s most prestigious defenders of civil rights, is silent before the devastating effects of “eugenic policies perpetrated upon people-of-color,” Childress asks, when the country’s leading abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, continues working to winnow out the black community through abortion?

In his essay, Rev. Childress notes some chilling statistics, including that 52 percent of all African American pregnancies end in abortion and that while abortion is the most performed operation on women, it is also “the least regulated medical procedure” and is often “completely ignored by health regulation enforcement.”

Since the 1973 Supreme Court case of Roe v. Wade, the United States has played host to “a holocaust where over 20 Million African American children have been systematically annihilated by abortion and thus denied access to the American Dream,” he said.

Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood and a promoter of eugenics, “was a racist, white Supremacist, and the major facilitator of millions of African American deaths,” Childress observes. “Why no denunciation from the NAACP?”

Last March, a Planned Parenthood student group at the University of Florida hosted an event to discuss the racist roots of the organization as well as the eugenics of founder Margaret Sanger.

“Come join Planned Parenthood Generation Action for a panel discussion on the racist roots of Planned Parenthood during Black History Month,” read the Facebook announcement of the event bearing the title “Decolonizing Sexual Health.”

“Our subject is addressing the racist roots of the birth control movement, specifically pertaining to the influence of eugenics,” the post continued. “Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood’s founder, is a controversial figure in this conversation because despite her devotion to reproductive rights, she also had beliefs, practices, and associations with eugenics that we acknowledge and denounce, and work to rectify today.”

Organizers said that the event was meant “to open a conversation about the decolonization of sexual health and how resources are disproportionally inaccessible to folks based on demographics.”

According to a number of Planned Parenthood critics, Planned Parenthood is uniquely responsible, even today, for targeting of minority communities with its abortion clinics —which seems to fit with the original racist aims of the organization.

In March, Obianuju Ekeocha, a Nigerian scientist, pro-life champion, and author of Target Africa: Ideological Neo-colonialism of the Twenty-first Century, told Breitbart News that Planned Parenthood not only “has its roots firmly embedded in eugenic racism,” but even today, “we know that Planned Parenthood targets black and other minority communities, having up to 79% of their surgical abortion facilities located within walking distance of African American or Hispanic/Latino neighborhoods.”

While abortion is the leading cause of death across the board in America, it is even more so for the black community, accounting for more deaths than homicide, automobile accidents, heart disease, or cancer.

The NAACP, characterized by a former member Friday as nothing more than “a platform for Democratic candidates to appear as if they care about African-American causes,” seems to have lost its stomach for the great civil rights cause of the day: the massacre of unborn black children.

