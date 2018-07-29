New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says President Trump’s “poll numbers will go through the roof” if he would simply build the border wall he promised to construct along the U.S.-Mexico border.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Coulter told Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that if Trump finally followed through on his key campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border, his poll numbers would skyrocket.

MARLOW: I think this is a total ticking time bomb here, that there’s no wall, there’s no plan for a wall, and I’m very disturbed by it because I think this puts the entire presidency in the balance if the wall does not get built. And there is no one taking it seriously, apparently not even in the White House at this point. COULTER: No, I know. The original sin was Trump hiring all these establishment, swampy Never Trumper types. No, no one is there to tell him ‘Hey remember that promise you campaigned on and every single campaign rally with 10, 20, 30,000 people two or three times a day? Remember what chant they were saying? Was it ‘I will hire half of Goldman Sachs? No, it was not Mr. President.’ No, he has no one to tell him that. [Emphasis added] … I just wish Trump would realize, that of all secret weapons of our secret weapons of Donald Trump, if he’d build the wall, the media will go crazy, it will distract over everything, and his poll numbers will go through the roof. There’s a reason… we wanted the wall and that is so that all of us don’t have to be on constant, constant alert for the next wave of illegal, poverty-stricken, very needy, uneducated immigrants pouring across our border. [Emphasis added] No, right now Breitbart has to kick into gear and Drudge has to kick into gear and I have to kick into gear and we have to tell the truth about what’s going on and demand information. No, we wanted to get back to our lives and not keep fighting each one of these onslaughts. [Emphasis added]

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Trump said he would “shut down” the federal government if the GOP-controlled Congress did not deliver him a spending bill that funded a border wall and fully ended the Catch and Release program where illegal aliens are caught at the border and released into the interior of the country.

House Republicans, led by Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS), have tied $5 billion in southern border wall funding to a slew of pro-open borders and pro-big business immigration changes.

For example, as Breitbart News noted, GOP-run House appropriations committee voted to revive President Obama’s Catch and Release policies — where illegal aliens and asylum seekers are caught at the border, then released into the U.S. general public — by deliberately defunding Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ tightening of asylum laws.

Yoder and the GOP-led House appropriations committee’s efforts to codify the Catch and Release policy into law would give the entire populations of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — 32 million Central Americans — the right to migrate to the U.S., as well as any other foreign nationals who travel to the country and claim they are fleeing gangs or domestic violence. This translates to a foreign population at least half the size of the American midwest being given the right to migrate to the country under the GOP’s Homeland Security funding measure. The border wall funding has also been tied to a green card giveaway for at least 200,000 Indian nationals who are in the U.S. on guest worker visas, Breitbart News reported, along with a tripling of the number of H-2B visa workers who are let into the country and are allowed to take U.S. blue collar jobs, and an expansion of the H-2A visa program, which would deliver more cheap foreign workers to farms across the country.

