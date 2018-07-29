Florida Police Officer Dies After Allegedly Shot by Illegal Alien

A Florida police officer has died after allegedly being shot in the head by an illegal alien.

Law enforcement confirmed to the media this week that Fort Meyers Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller died in the hospital after being in critical condition for a week following a shootout with an illegal alien from Haiti.

Wisner Desmaret, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Haiti, had allegedly gotten into a fight with a group of men at a gas station when police were forced to intervene. That’s when Desmaret allegedly began shooting at police officers, hitting and ultimately killing Jobbers-Miller, as Breitbart News reported.

"His most recent arrest was in March 2017. The illegal alien should have been turned over to ICE following his first arrest, but never was." https://t.co/SccHs8jIvw — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 26, 2018

The illegal alien is facing eight felonies following the shooting. Despite being an illegal alien in the country, Desmaret was never turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency even though he had numerous run-ins with the law.