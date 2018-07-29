Illegal Alien Accused of Sexual Misconduct: ‘Can You Just Send Me to Mexico?’

An illegal alien accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in North Carolina reportedly told a judge at his arraignment hearing this week that he wished he could be sent to Mexico.

Joel Callejas Cantor, 25, appeared in Freeborn County District Court on Monday after he was charged with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl on July 20, the Albert Lea Tribune reported.

When Assistant Freeborn County Attorney Abigail Lambert requested Cantor’s bail be set at $100,000 due to the seriousness of the charge, Cantor had an unusual request for the judge. “Can you just send me to Mexico?” he asked Judge Steven Schwab through an interpreter.

Schwab accepted the prosecutor’s request, setting Cantor’s conditional bail at $100,000. The judge also requested that Cantor have no contact with the alleged victim and submit to random drug-testing,

Officers arrested and charged Cantor after the seven-year-old girl’s mother called 911 and told the police she saw Cantor with the girl.

Cantor is due back in court on August 2. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a hold on Cantor, meaning he will remain in custody at Freeborn County Jail unless he posts bond. If Cantor makes bail, he would be released into the custody of ICE.

If convicted, Cantor would serve his sentence before being referred to ICE for deportation.

Officials have arrested several illegal aliens accused or convicted of sexual assault in the past month.

ICE arrested an illegal alien who was a registered sex offender in North Carolina on July 23 after county jail officials released him from custody without informing ICE. The suspect had been convicted of two counts of sexual battery.

On July 15, authorities arrested a Texas man whom authorities suspected was in the U.S. illegally and accused him of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl after he introduced the minor to a police officer as his “wife.”