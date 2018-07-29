Pro-mass immigration GOP mega-donor billionaire Koch brothers are threatening to support Democrats who push for open borders and multinational free trade in the upcoming midterm elections.

During a conference with millionaire and billionaire donors, officials with the Kochs’ network of organizations said that they would gladly put funding in the pockets of Democrats so long as they support aspects of their agenda, which include promoting mass immigration and job-killing free trade deals.

“I know this is uncomfortable,” Americans for Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel told donors, according to CNBC. “If you are a Democrat and stand up to Elizabeth Warren to corral enough votes for financial reform that breaks barriers for community banks and families, you’re darn right we will work with you.”

“If you are a Republican who sits on the committee that wrote the worst spending bill in our country’s history and you voted for it, you’re darn right we will hold you accountable,” Seidel continued.

Charles Koch also threatened the GOP by hinting that he would fund Democrats in the midterm elections, telling the media “I don’t care what initials are in front or after somebody’s name.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Koch brothers and their network of organizations have been on a campaign over the last few years to oppose President Trump’s popular plan to reduce legal immigration levels to raise the wages of America’s working and middle class.

"A majority of swing voters and white voters in battleground districts say immigration from Central America and Mexico has made life in America “worse.” More than four-in-nine black Americans in swing districts say the same of immigration." https://t.co/Nbit3CjzDj — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 26, 2018

Most recently, the head of a Koch organization said it was “unacceptable” for Trump and Republicans to ever support reducing immigration to the country — where more than 1.5 million foreign nationals are admitted every year — even though a majority of conservatives oppose all immigration.

On trade, the Koch networks have launched a million dollar ad campaign to oppose Trump’s popular tariffs to protect American jobs and industry that have brought jobs back to steel towns and have successfully led to the European Union conceding to drop trade barriers for U.S. companies.

In May, the Koch networks sent out mailers thanking Democrat lawmakers for pushing open borders policies, as Breitbart News reported. The Koch mailers, revealed by NPR, thank Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), and Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) for their push for open borders and amnesty for illegal aliens.

Under pressure from the billionaire Kochs, the Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS) and the GOP-majority House Appropriations Committee have voted in favor of a Homeland Security spending bill that would give at least 32 million Central Americans the right to migrate to the U.S., as well as expand the H-2B and H-2A visa work programs that have displaced blue collar Americans from the workforce.

The GOP-majority Senate, likewise under pressure from the free trade absolutist Kochs, voted last week to lower trade barriers or eliminate tariffs for thousands of products made in China allowing corporations to readily outsource American jobs and import their foreign-made products back into the U.S. without any consequences.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through chain migration, where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.