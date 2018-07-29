NY Times: ‘Nearly All White’ States Pose ‘an Array of Problems’ for Immigrants

A New York Times report seemingly blasts the state of New Hampshire, as well as Vermont and Maine, for being “nearly all white.”

In a piece titled “New Hampshire, 94 Percent White, Asks: How Do You Diversify a Whole State?” the New York Times chronicles the supposed hardships of immigrants who allegedly do not have the “comfort and support of a built-in community” in states like New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine because their populations are too white.

The New York Times interviewed immigrant Catalina Celentano who complained that when she moved to New Hampshire, she could not speak Spanish often because the state was 94 percent white.

“I went from being able to speak Spanish every day to not speaking Spanish at all because there wasn’t anybody to speak Spanish to,” said Mrs. Celentano, who was born in Colombia to a Colombian mother and Hungarian father. “The only person I spoke Spanish with was a cleaning lady and she moved back to Colombia.” [Emphasis added] New Hampshire, like its neighbors Vermont and Maine, is nearly all white. This has posed an array of problems for new arrivals, who often find themselves isolated and alone, without the comfort and support of a built-in community. [Emphasis added] It has also posed problems for employers in these states, who find that their homogeneity can be a barrier to recruiting and retaining workers of different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. [Emphasis added]

Diversity in the U.S. has been primarily driven by mass immigration where the country admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals every year. This diversity has reached a peak high as the foreign population in the U.S. has jumped to 44 million immigrants, nearly quadruple the immigrant population in 2000.

At the same time, the number of white American deaths exceeds the number of white American births for the first time in United States history, Breitbart News reported. Likewise, the U.S. birth rate has been cut in half since the 1950’s.

The U.S. has imported more than 10 million legal immigrants in the last ten years. Since 2008, the country admitted and permanently resettled close to 10.8 million legal immigrants, a foreign population that exceeds the entire population of New York City, New York — where more than 8 million residents live.

