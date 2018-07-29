Parkland Gun Controllers Plan ‘March on NRA,’ Demand Background Checks

Parkland high school gun controllers and the National Organization for Change are holding a ‘National March on the NRA’ August 4 in Fairfax, Virginia.

National Organization for Change has secured the approval necessary to shut down the road in front NRA headquarters for the march.

Their march is accompanied by “demands,” among which are an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and background checks for gun sales.

Ironically, the Parkland gunman passed a background check for the rifle he used in the attack, as did the Annapolis gunman (June 28, 2018), the Sutherland Springs church shooter (November 5, 2017), the Las Vegas gunman (October 1, 2017), the Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017), Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016), the UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016), the San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015), the Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015), the Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015), Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015), the Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015), the Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015), the alleged Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015). and Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011), just to name a few.

Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/xV2gUszfyy — National Org. For Change (@MarchOnNRA) July 28, 2018

Other demands to be expressed during the march on the NRA include funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do “gun violence” research and a reduction of “gun violence in poor communities.”

