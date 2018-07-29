Police: Arkansas Woman Killed Husband Over Porn, Then Called Police On Herself

Police arrested an elderly Arkansas woman on Saturday and charged her with killing her husband after an argument over his pornography purchases, a report says.

Patricia Hill, a 69-year-old Jefferson County resident, was arrested on July 28 after she called the police to report that her husband had been shot and killed in a utility shed on the couple’s property, according to Arkansas Online.

When officers arrived, they discovered 65-year-old Frank Hill dying on the floor in his shed with one .22 caliber wound to the leg and a second to is head. Paramedics were called but arrived too late to save the man’s life.

The victim’s wife waived a right to an attorney, police say, and readily admitted to the murder telling police that they were arguing over pornography her husband had purchased. She said she became enraged when he bought more pornography even after they first argued about the purchases.

“Mrs. Hill admitted that she then returned inside the residence, where she armed herself with a .22 caliber pistol,” Maj. Lafayette Woods Jr. of the Jefferson County sheriff’s office said in a press release. “She went back to the shed a short time later, where she entered and shot her husband twice, striking him once in the leg and once in the head.”

“Immediately following the shooting, Mrs. Hill stated that she returned inside the residence, where she returned the weapon and called 911 to report the shooting,” Maj. Woods added.

The suspect was charged with capital murder and is held without bail at the Jefferson County Jail.

