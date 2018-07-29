Poll: Kris Kobach Leads in Kansas Gubernatorial Race Despite Soros Attack Ads

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is leading as the Republican nominee for Kansas governor in the latest poll leading up to the August 7 primary, despite the George Soros-funded American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attempt to thwart his campaign with attack ads.

Kobach — the only Kansas elected official to have endorsed President Trump — leads by 9 percentage points ahead of sitting Gov. Jeff Colyer (R), whom the Soros-funded ACLU has promoted, in the latest polling by JMC Analytics and Polling.

The lead for Kobach has seemed to grow as undecided voters break for the populist conservative who has served as an immigration adviser to Trump. Much of this support, Kobach’s campaign says, has to do with the fact that the Soros-funded ACLU has not only attacked the Secretary of State, but seemed to unofficially endorse Colyer in the primary.

“We expect Colyer to continue to lose support as Kansans learn that he is backed by the liberal, George Soros-funded ACLU, and other liberal, dark money groups,” Kobach’s communications director Danedri Herbert said.

Kobach holds a strong plurality of support among the three most important voting age brackets, those who are 35 to 65-years-old and above. Middle-aged Republican Kansas break the strongest for Kobach, with 42 percent support.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, the pro-open borders ACLU has started calling Kansas voters to urge them to vote against Kobach. The ACLU attacks Kobach for his fight for proof of citizenship laws that require voters to prove their U.S. citizenship before they can register to vote.

Exclusive – Soros-Funded ACLU Running Robocalls Against Kris Kobach in Kansas Governor’s Racehttps://t.co/K8UGBZxPvr — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 22, 2018

The robocalls against Kobach come after mailers were sent out to Kansas voters by the ACLU in which the organization seems to endorse Colyer.

A poll released last week showed Kobach had a lead of 11 points over his fellow GOP challengers, taking 37 percent of the vote compared to Colyer’s 26 percent.