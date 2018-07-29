Three Dead, Seven Wounded After Two Suspects Open Fire in New Orleans

Three individuals were killed and seven wounded when two suspects opened fire on a crowd of people Saturday night in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The attack occurred on South Claiborne Avenue around 8:35 pm.

NOLA.com reported New Orleans Police Michael Harrison indicated one of the suspects used a handgun and the other used a rifle and both “appeared to fire indiscriminately.” The suspects were allegedly wearing hooded sweatshirts and walked up on a crowd gathered at a daiquiri shop and began shooting.

When the gunfire ceased the suspects fled toward Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on foot.

“Two bodies could be seen on the ground Saturday night in front of Chicken & Watermelon,” which is a restaurant located “in the 3400 block of South Claiborne.”

A man at the scene told reporters, “It’s not normally like this right here. They don’t usually wild out like this anymore over here. I was at home, I didn’t see nothing but this is a neighborhood spot, with regulars and whatever. Not a place you’d expect this.”

Another man, Lawrence Russo, heard the gunfire from inside a nearby Exxon gas station. He shook his head and said, “They never stop killing each other.”

