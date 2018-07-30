16 People Shot over Seven Hours in Gun-Controlled NYC

Sixteen people were shot over a seven hour time period Saturday night to Sunday morning in gun-controlled New York City.

One of the shooting victims died and three others are in critical condition.

The New York Post reports that the shooting spree started just before 10 pm Saturday night, when “a man wearing a red bandanna in a black sedan” fired approximately six rounds at people on the corner of West 166th Street and Nelson Avenue. An 18-year-old male was shot in the should and a 20-year-old was shot in the eye and stomach.

A short time later, at Brooklyn’s Gravesend Houses, another 18-year-old was shot and a 26-year-old was shot in the the leg just before 10:30 pm.

Sunday kicked off with a 22-year-old being shot around 1 am and a 39-year-old getting shot in the back four times just minutes later.

Twenty-one year old Rashawn Pope “was shot in the chest at the corner of West 125th Street and 12th Avenue in Harlem” around 1:30 am. He was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

And the shootings continued.

New York has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country, including an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, and a license requirement just to possess a pistol. Moreover, New York maintains a statewide data base on gun owners.

On January 22, 2018, Breitbart News pointed to a report by Gabby Giffords’ gun control group showing that “gun violence” costs New York over $5.6 billion a year. Despite all the gun controls that are already in place Giffords’ group concluded that New York needed to do more.

