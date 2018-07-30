Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: We Want to ‘Tell Our Kids We Saved Our Planet’

New York Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday that in the future we should be able to tell our children that we rescued the Earth from climate change — one of a long list of the self-described Democratic Socialist’s “to do” list if she wins a seat in the House.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke at an event promoted on Facebook using the hashtag #MyMuslimVote Michigan held in Dearborn.

“Are you ready to change the state of Michigan?” Ocasio-Cortez said to the small crowd. “Are you ready to change the nation?”

Ocasio-Cortez was introduced by anti-semite, pro-Palestinian Linda Sarsour, whose anti-Trump Women’s March was a host of the event.

“We talk about making change,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We talk about things like Medicare for all, tuition-free college, addressing climate change, protecting our immigrant brothers and sisters, fighting for criminal justice reform.”

She said making those “concepts” happen takes voting for radicals like her.

Ocasio-Cortez also said she wants to see Muslim women seated in Congress with her as she campaigned in Michigan for Rashida Tlaib, who is also running for office.

“We don’t want to get 30 years from now and tell our kids things could have been different,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We don’t want to do that. We want to be there in the future and tell our kids we saved our planet.”

“We created a health care system for all of us,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We established a system where everybody can go to college.”

“A new day will come in the United States of America because it’s always darkest before dawn,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Abdul El-Sayed, who is a Muslim and a Democrat running to be Michigan’s governor, was also touted at the rally.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter