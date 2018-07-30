Democrat Pollster Hits Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Over ‘Promises of Free Everything’

The focus on “promises of free everything,” is a losing strategy for the Democrat party, according to pollster Ken O’Brien.

O’Brien told Hill.TV host Joe Concha on Monday that he believes Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is wrong to make “promises of free everything,” heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

“I disagree with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on many points, and also on a condition of four percent unemployment or so, we don’t need to be guaranteeing jobs,” O’Brien said when asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s policy proposal to make college free. “There’s still a lot of economic opportunity out there, and I think that’s where the Democratic Party needs to focus, rather than promises of free everything.”

Ocasio-Cortez campaigned for one-time student debt cancelation, claiming the policy could see annual GDP growth on average from $86 billion to $108 billion.

When she’s not calling for tuition-free public college or the abolishment of ICE, Ocasio-Cortez is crisscrossing the country in support of progressive Democrat candidates. Over the weekend Ocasio-Cortez appeared at a ‘My Muslim Vote’ rally in Dearborn, Michigan alongside Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour and Democrat Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed in support of progressive congressional candidates Fayrouz Saad and Rashida Tlaib.

🌹 Abolish profit

🌹 Abolish prisons

🌹 Abolish cash bail

🌹 Abolish borders#AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/TCFIZqzJrU — New York City DSA 🌹 (@nycDSA) June 29, 2018

Democratic National Committee (DNC) head Tom Perez annointed Ocasio-Cortez the “the future of our party” in a recent interview with left-wing radio host Bill Press. The 28-year-old is a dues-paying member of Democratic Socialists of America’s New York City chapter. The far-left group recently called for the abolishment of prisons and national borders.