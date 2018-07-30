Donald Trump Ready to Campaign ‘Seven Days a Week’ for Midterm Republicans

President Donald Trump vowed to campaign furiously for Republican candidates in the mid-terms, suggesting he could even show up on the campaign trail seven days a week.

“I am going to work very hard,” Trump said during an interview with Sean Hannity on his radio show. “I’ll go six or seven days a week when we’re 60 days out, and I will be campaigning for all of these great people that do have a difficult race, and we think we’re going to bring them over the line.”

The president has already increased his campaign activity for Republicans, hosting a rally in Florida on Tuesday and a rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Trump has repeatedly urged supporters to go to the polls and support Republicans to assist him in passing his America First agenda.

“The only thing I feel bad about is that I guess 93 percent of the time, whoever wins the presidency tends to do not so good in the midterms,” Trump said in July in an interview with Maria Bartiromo.

He added that he enjoyed doing political rallies again across the country.

“I just love the people of this country, they are great,” he said.