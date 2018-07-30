Donald Trump Willing to Meet with Iranian Leaders – Without Preconditions

President Donald Trump said he would be willing to meet with Iranian President Rouhani to discuss their relationship with America, even without preconditions.

“I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet,” Trump said in response to a question from Reuters reporter Roberta Rampton, adding that he would not require “preconditions” before the meeting. “Anytime they want.”

He added that he was willing to meet with any world leaders who were interested in dialogue with the United States because it would be good for the country.

“I believe in meeting … there is nothing wrong with meeting,” Trump said, citing his successful meeting with Kim Jong-un as an example. “I would meet with anybody.”

He said that he had a “great” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, chastising the “fake news” for the almost uniformly negative coverage of the event.

Trump called former President Barack Obama’s deal with Iran a “waste of paper” and said he was interested in working out something “meaningful” with Iran.

“I think it is an appropriate thing to do,” he said.