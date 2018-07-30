NEW YORK — Social media sensations Diamond and Silk sounded off on the news that Facebook’s stock plunged nearly 20 percent last week, with Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally losing about $15 billion in stock shares.

“We do not gloat into anybody’s downfall, but this is what karma looks like,” stated Silk.

“That’s right,” Diamond chimed in. “You’ve got you reap what you sow.”

“That’s right,” added Silk. “You may not pay what you owe but you’re gonna reap.”

The outspoken pro-Trump duo were speaking in an interview on this reporter’s talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

Listen to the radio interview here:

Earlier this month, Facebook Vice President for Global Policy Management Monika Bickert used a House Judiciary Committee hearing to apologize to Diamond and Silk for labeling their Facebook page “dangerous.”

“We understand their frustrations over some past communications with our team, and we recognize that we badly mishandled their concerns,” Bickert stated. “We apologized to them at the time, and I’d like to extend my own personal apology to them again today.”

Diamond and Silk, whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, testified before the same House Judiciary Committee at which Facebook offered their apology.

Addressing the stock slide during our radio interview, Diamond stated, “As a business owner you have to make the customers happy. … The customers are not happy. … Facebook is going to have to get it together.”

Diamond accused social media giants of working to “silence conservative voices.”

She charged social media platforms are seeking to “silence anyone that supports our president. That is very patriotic. That loves God. So what they are trying to do is manipulate and intimidate in order to dominate.”

Diamond claimed the alleged social media censorship amounts to what she described as “the new Jim Crow days.”

“See back in the day, you were discriminated based on the color of your skin. Today, you are being discriminated against based on the color of your politics. That is what is happening.”

Continued Diamond:

So you have these left leaning liberals that own most of the media. They own the social media platforms. And what they are trying to do is stifle your free speech so that you won’t be heard. And they do it so methodically. They do it subtle. So that you won’t notice it right away. And they try to make you feel like nobody is looking at you. Nobody wants to see you. But they are controlling. They are like the puppet masters pulling the strings behind the scenes. They have taken their platforms and they have weaponized it with algorithms to suppress conservative voices.

Diamond said she believes social media giants have become more desperate following the 2016 presidential election. “There was an agenda that was supposed to be pushed if Hillary Clinton was to become the president,” she stated. “But they couldn’t push it. And they are so upset with President Trump that he won this. That he won this fair and square. He is draining the swamp. People’s gravy trains are coming to an end and they don’t like that.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.