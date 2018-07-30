Mike Pence Ties Troy Balderson’s Opponent to Nancy Pelosi in Ohio

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Republican congressional candidate Troy Balderson in Ohio Monday, telling a crowd of several hundred that Democratic opponent Danny O’Connor would join Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in giving them “fewer jobs, fewer opportunities, more government, and more taxes.”

“The other side talks about this blue wave thing that’s supposed to be coming,” said Pence, according to a local NBC4 News report. “Here in Ohio 12, history will record that the red wave started here.”

Balderson, a current two-term Ohio State Representative, is running to replace retiring Rep. Pat Tiberi. Tiberi has held the seat for almost two decades.

“You see Danny O’Connor join Nancy Pelosi in a Democrat majority on Capitol Hill and you’re going to have fewer jobs, fewer opportunities, more government and more taxes,” Pence continued. Pelosi has been a popular figure for Republicans to tie campaigning Democrats to as she has reached devastatingly low approval numbers.

Pence contrasted the picture of O’Connor in Congress with Pelosi to one with Balderson holding the seat: “But with Troy Balderson, you’re going to have less taxes, more military spending, more border security and more jobs for the people of Ohio. That’s the choice that you face.”

President Donald Trump won the Ohio 12th congressional district by 11 points in 2016 according to Cleveland.com. The vice president tied Balderson to Trump at Monday’s rally: “Even in his role in the Statehouse, he’s stood strong with this president.”

August 7 is special election day in the 12th congressional district where voters had the opportunity to vote by absentee starting on July 10.

Democrats have been making a push for the seat that has largely elected Republicans in the past 100 years, according to NBC4. The Cook Political Report lists the seat as “Republican Toss Up.” Real Clear Politics lists the seat as “Leans GOP.” Pence told Monday’s rally crowd, “We’re just getting started and President Trump and I need Ohio 12 to send Troy Balderson to Washington, DC.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.