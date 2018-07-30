Poll: Kevin Nicholson Outperforms Leah Vukmir Against Tammy Baldwin

Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson outperforms Wisconsin State Sen. Leah Vukmir against Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), according to a new poll released on Monday.

The poll released by Emerson College revealed that Nicholson and Vukmir are tied at 35 percent each for the Wisconsin Senate Republican primary on August 14, while 27 percent of Republican voters remain undecided.

Nicholson outperforms Vukmir against Sen. Baldwin. Nicholson only has a nine-point deficit against Vukmir—49 percent to Nicholson’s 40 percent—while Vukmir polls at 36 percent to Baldwin’s 50 percent.

An NBC/Maris poll released last week found that Nicholson leads by ten points over Vukmir, while the Marine veteran beats Vukmir by three points amongst likely voters in Wisconsin.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle reported on Monday that the Wisconsin state Sen. surrounded herself with Never Trump Republicans. At least three Vukmir staffers have publicly declared themselves opposed to President Donald Trump.

Lame-duck Speaker Paul Ryan, several members of Congress, and the National Rifle Association (NRA) have endorsed Vukmir for U.S. Senate, making the GOP primary a race between the establishment-backed Vukmir and the populist Nicholson.

Vukmir has also falsely claimed in a fundraising letter that she drives a Ford, while, in reality, she drives a Toyota.

Vukmr even decried supporters of President Donald Trump as “Trumpkins” in a tweet in September 2015.

The Associated Press (AP) noted during the Wisconsin GOP primary that Vukmir was “at one time in her career a grassroots conservative who ended up aligning with the establishment over the past several years.”

In comparison to Vukmir, Nicholson has aligned himself with the president and championed Trump’s America First agenda such as building a wall on the southern border, reforming immigration, and repealing Obamacare.

“[On] the construction of a physical barrier, I’m a former combat engineer in the Marine Corps, and barriers work,” he told Breitbart News Sunday. “They do stop people from crossing them, and that is the entire idea behind them.”

In Nicholson’s first campaign ad, he chastised Congress for failing to build Trump’s proposed border wall and carry out the president’s legislative agenda.

Nicholson said, “The fact that Congress won’t build President Trump’s wall, won’t repeal Obamacare, and refuses to end illegal immigration, it’s a disgrace to everything we ever fought for.”