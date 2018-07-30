Poll: Most Republicans Want Candidates More like Trump than Dubya

A strong majority of Republicans (62%) want candidates who run for Congress to be more like President Donald Trump than former President George W. Bush, according to a YouGov poll released this weekend.

YouGov asked respondents: “Do you wish the Republican candidates who run for Congress this year will be more like Donald Trump or more like George W Bush?”

Establishment Republican consultants and donors are still trying to undermine grassroots economic nationalist candidates associated with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda in favor of more corporatist ones who appeal to the bipartisan group of elites in Washington. But just 24 percent of Republicans said they want candidates to be more like former President George W. Bush, who has reportedly been dismissing Trump, saying the current president “sorta makes me look pretty good” in comparison.

As Breitbart News has extensively reported, Trump’s primary victory in 2016, in which he also savaged former Florida Governor Jeb Bush en route to his victory, drove a “stake straight through the heart of Bushism” that pushed the corporatist, globalist, and pro-amnesty policies the bipartisan permanent political and donor classes covet.

Trump, whose approval rating among Republicans hit an all-time high last week in an NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey, said that he wants to campaign “six or seven days a week” for Republicans in battleground Districts in the fall.

On the left, though some of of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) preferred policy positions like “Medicare for All” are gaining in popularity, a majority of Democrats still want their Congressional candidates to be more like former President Barack Obama than Sanders.

Fifty-four percent of Democrats said they wished candidates running for Congress this year will be more like Obama compared to 29 percent for Sanders.

The poll, conducted July 22-24, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.