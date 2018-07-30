Trump Calls Out Mueller for ‘Conflicts of Interest’

President Donald Trump unleashed a social media firestorm on special counsel Robert Mueller and his “Rigged Witch Hunt” via Twitter on Sunday.

“There is No Collusion,” Trump exclaimed in a tweet at 3:35 pm. “The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt … was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!”

There is No Collusion! The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Trump blasted Mueller for not releasing conflicts of interest stemming from what he called “a very nasty & contentious business relationship,” and noted that he had previously turned him down to head the FBI.

Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

“Why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems,” Trump asked in closing, “some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary [and] Obama…” And, finally, Trump asked, “why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side- Podesta, Dossier?”

….Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama….And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Mueller has indicted 20 Russians as part of his probe as well as three Russian companies and some of the president’s former advisers. This latest public criticism of the special counsel comes just before former campaign chairman Paul Manafort stands trial for his financial crimes this week.