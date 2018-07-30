Trump Calls Out Mueller for ‘Conflicts of Interest’

Robert Mueller and Donald Trump
President Donald Trump unleashed a social media firestorm on special counsel Robert Mueller and his “Rigged Witch Hunt” via Twitter on Sunday.

“There is No Collusion,” Trump exclaimed in a tweet at 3:35 pm. “The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt … was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!”

Trump blasted Mueller for not releasing conflicts of interest stemming from what he called “a very nasty & contentious business relationship,” and noted that he had previously turned him down to head the FBI.

“Why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems,” Trump asked in closing, “some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary [and] Obama…” And, finally, Trump asked, “why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side- Podesta, Dossier?”

Mueller has indicted 20 Russians as part of his probe as well as three Russian companies and some of the president’s former advisers. This latest public criticism of the special counsel comes just before former campaign chairman Paul Manafort stands trial for his financial crimes this week.

