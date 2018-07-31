Disgraced former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) told CBS Minnesota on Monday he isn’t ruling out running for public office in the future.

In his first public appearance since resigning from the Senate, Franken was a featured speaker at the dedication of Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig High School on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation. For eight years, the former lawmaker was a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and widely credited for securing $12 million to replace the decrepit education center.

“That means a lot to me. It was very moving for me. It was very gratifying. I put my heart in the job,” the disgraced Democrat told CBS Minnesota. “I miss the whole job. I loved that job, I loved the job as Senator. … It was very meaningful for me and bittersweet, I would like to still be there.”

Reporter Esme Murphy asked Franken if he would consider running for public office again.

“Well, see, if I say anything there, you’ll put it in the story. I don’t know. I don’t know,” he replied. “I haven’t ruled it out, and I haven’t ruled it in.”

Franni Franken’s, the former lawmaker’s wife, told the television that her husband’s resignation has taken a toll on their family. “It has been a challenge, but we do get to spend more time together, and I think there are times that both us would like to spend less time together,” said Franni.

Franken resigned in January amid pressure from his Democrat colleagues over numerous allegations of sexual assault. The scandals first broke when TalkRadio 790 KABC ‘s Leann Tweeden alleged Franken had fondled her as she slept and stuck his tongue in her mouth without consent. Reacting to the explosive allegations, President Donald Trump dubbed the Minnesota senator “Al Frankenstein.”

[H/T Free Beacon]