CNN: Robert Mueller Refers Tony Podesta Inquiry to Southern District of N.Y.

CNN reports:

Since the spring, Mueller has referred matters to SDNY involving longtime Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta and his work for his former firm, the Podesta Group, and former Minnesota Republican Rep. Vin Weber and his work for Mercury Public Affairs, the sources said.

One source said that former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig, a former partner at law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, is also part of the inquiry.

None of the entities involved have been charged with wrongdoing, and there is no indication the SDNY inquiry will result in criminal charges.

It’s not clear whether they are considered one case or separate matters, these people said, though all involve inquiries into whether the men improperly performed work on behalf of groups associated with Ukraine without registering with the Justice Department as foreign agents.

Federal law requires that an entity representing a foreign political party or government file public reports detailing the relationship.

At least one of the matters, involving Podesta, was referred to SDNY by Mueller’s team shortly before the FBI executed searches of Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in early April, according to the sources, though there is no sign that the timing was related to the Cohen investigation. It couldn’t be determined if the other matters were referred at the same time.