Donald Trump: ‘Rush Limbaugh Is a Great Guy Who Truly Gets It!’

President Donald Trump praised talk radio host Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday, saying “Rush Limbaugh is a great guy who truly gets it!” in a simple Twitter message.

It is unclear what prompted the president’s remark, but Limbaugh analyzed the president’s threat to shut down the government on his Monday show pointing out that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly denied the proposal.

“Trump is taking the exact opposite route,” Limbaugh explained. “He is saying he would be willing to do it. The key is over what? Immigration. Trump is showing he’s not afraid of a government shutdown — which, believe me, the base of this party loves.”

Limbaugh said that the idea of a shutdown over the issue of immigration was an effort to energize Republicans for a fight ahead of the midterms.

“This is an effort, I think, on Trump’s part to ratchet up the energy, the turnout over the issue that got him elected,” he said.