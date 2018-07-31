Donald Trump to Supporters in Tampa: ‘My Only Special Interest Is You’

President Donald Trump vowed to continue fighting for his supporters during a rally in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday.

“I am for America first and the American worker. We want to be a puppet for no one any longer. We are not going to be a puppet any longer,” he said as the crowd cheered. “My only special interest is you, the citizens of the United States.”

Trump estimated that he had only been to Washington, DC, seventeen times before he was elected president, recalling the day he arrived at the White House.

“I’m riding down in this beautiful car, picked up at the airport by Secret Service, holding the hand of our great First Lady, and I look at her and I say, ‘Honey, I’m president of the United States.”

Trump said that he had learned quickly about Washington, despite his lack of experience.

“I didn’t know anybody in Washington,” he said. “But now I know everybody in Washington. I know the good ones, I know the bad ones, I know the wonderful people and I know the scum.”

The president cited a recent poll that showed he was the most popular president in the history of the Republican party.

“Can you believe this?” he asked the cheering crowd.

“Remember I said that I would be a little bit wild and that we would have a lot of fun?” Trump asked, mocking the media for criticizing him for failing to act presidential.

“Anybody can act presidential,” Trump said, putting on an act mocking typical politicians.

He acknowledged that perhaps Abraham Lincoln was probably more presidential than he could ever be.

“He’s tough, I admit it, Abe Lincoln is tough,” Trump said.