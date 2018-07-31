Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order, Halts Cody Wilson’s Publication of 3-D Gun Files

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday afternoon that bars Cody Wilson from sharing 3-D gun print files online August 1.

The order provides time for Democrats to continue pressing President Trump to intervene and prohibit future publication of files all together.

Trump already made it clear he is uneasy with “3-D plastic guns being sold to the public” and suggested someone the NRA shares his uneasiness:

I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Ironically, Cody Wilson’s efforts are not focused on “plastic guns being sold to the public” but on 3-D print information being shared on the Internet. 3-D printed guns already exist and plans to make them are available in various formats. Wilson’s efforts revolve around posting those plans online.

The Associated Press reports that eight attorneys general, all Democrat, brought suit against Wilson to secure a Temporary Restraining Order and were successful. What comes next is now unclear, but Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) stressed that neither the President nor Congress can ban 3-D printers or the Internet.

In other words, the ability to make 3-D guns existed prior to the Temporary Restraining Order and there is little that can be done to change that fact.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.