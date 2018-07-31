The Cato Institute, a think tank partially founded by the billionaire, pro-mass immigration Koch brothers, is advocating for full open borders to the United States.
In an op-ed for USA Today, the Cato Institute’s Director of Economic Studies, Jeffrey Miron, says the U.S. “has nothing to fear, and much to gain, from open borders,” saying that Americans should “forget” about putting a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to stop illegal immigration.
Miron downplayed the negative impact open borders would have on American citizens, writing:
Immigrants will not flood into America, although the rate of immigration might increase. Instead, much of the immigration will be temporary. Return migration happens because most people want to be near their families, surrounded by their own language, culture or religion. [Emphasis added]
…
Crime will not skyrocket. Available evidence shows that immigrants are no more crime-prone than natives. And the additional immigrants likely to enter under open borders would plausibly be even less so, because they have shown respect for the law by not immigrating illegally. [Emphasis added]
Terrorists could well enter via open borders, but they do so now illicitly. Little evidence suggests that our immigration restrictions prevent terrorist attacks. [Emphasis added]
Miron also works in the Department of Economics at Harvard University, an institution that has large borders and barriers for students to qualify.
The op-ed comes as President Trump has hit back at the GOP mega donor Koch brothers for their endless support for mass immigration and free trade.
“The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade,” Trump wrote on Tuesday. “I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas.”
Over the weekend, the Koch brothers held a conference with donors where the heads of their network of organizations threatened to support pro-open borders Democrats in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.
Charles Koch, at the conference, told the press that Trump’s recent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum were “unfair” to foreign countries and foreign workers.
Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.
.