Miron also works in the Department of Economics at Harvard University, an institution that has large borders and barriers for students to qualify.

The op-ed comes as President Trump has hit back at the GOP mega donor Koch brothers for their endless support for mass immigration and free trade.

“The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade,” Trump wrote on Tuesday. “I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas.”

Over the weekend, the Koch brothers held a conference with donors where the heads of their network of organizations threatened to support pro-open borders Democrats in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

Charles Koch, at the conference, told the press that Trump’s recent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum were “unfair” to foreign countries and foreign workers.