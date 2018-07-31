Police: Flasher Drops His Pants in Front of Children, Father Pulls a Gun

Police report that a flasher dropped his pants in front of children in Newton County, Georgia, only to be face-to-face with a father holding a handgun.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that Tae Lovelace and his six children were feeding homeless people on Sunday afternoon when Josten Wheeler allegedly exposed himself.

Wheeler was allegedly only wearing underwear when he showed up and allegedly began “touching people” before he took all his clothes off.

Lovelace said, “He was already touching people before he was naked so when he came up running directly toward the kids, that’s a problem. It could’ve went sour if I didn’t have anything to defend myself. I didn’t know what he was capable of doing.”

He added, “[Wheeler] runs up on my kids and the mother of my child and at that point in time I go and get my firearm.” He said, “I’m a family man. I had to protect my family by all means. Having my firearm and being licensed to carry definitely came in handy that day.”

Lovelace held Wheeler at gunpoint until police arrived on scene and arrested him.

