Resistance-Backed Cynthia Nixon: Taxing Rich for Single-Payer System ‘Not Pipe Dream’

New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon touted her plan to tax the “ultra-rich” to pay for a single-payer healthcare system after one of the most prominent anti-Trump Resistance groups endorsed her on Monday.

The Indivisible movement endorsed Nixon, saying that New Yorkers could count on Nixon to “stand up from progressive values” when “basic human rights” are “under constant threat.”

“I am thrilled to receive the endorsement of Indivisible and work together to transform the Democratic Party into one that fights for progressive values and not just big corporate donors,” Nixon reportedly said. “We need bold progressive leadership in the Democratic Party to advance issues like single-payer health care, taking on ICE and enacting rent control.”

The former Sex and the City star, who has also been endorsed by Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Democratic-Socialists, promptly went on Twitter to tout single-payer health care after declaring last week that it was not a “pipe dream” in New York.

As Governor, I would create a single-payer health care system. The New York Health Act would insure every single New Yorker and eliminate co-pays, deductibles, and premiums. Have a question about single-payer you'd like to ask? Join my Twitter chat at 12:30 today! #AskCynthia pic.twitter.com/8WiCy51DQK — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 30, 2018

Single-payer has passed the Assembly four times. If Cuomo truly supported it, he'd get it through the Senate. Instead, he's enabled a Republican Senate majority with the IDC, which has blocked the bill. New Yorkers need action, not lip service. #AskCynthia https://t.co/BOitQnl23V — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 30, 2018

It would work like Medicare, which is what seniors use for health care. We pay into the system with taxes at different rates depending on our income. You would still set up appointments with your doctor, but without the high copays, deductibles, and premiums. #AskCynthia https://t.co/ht3KCJwYnO — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 30, 2018

“Health care should be a human right, not a privilege for those who can afford it,” Nixon said in her video announcing her support for single-payer healthcare. “When I’m governor, we’ll pass the New York Health Act and create a single-payer, Medicare-for-all-system that covers every New Yorker.”

Though Nixon has gone even further to left after Ocasio-Cortez’s upset primary victory over Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), Governor Andrew had a 36 point-lead in the most recent Quinnipiac gubernatorial poll conducted two weeks ago.