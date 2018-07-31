Rick Scott Up 3 Points Over Bill Nelson Per Mason-Dixon Poll

On Tuesday, Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategies released its latest survey on the upcoming U.S. Senate race between Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) and incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL).

According to the poll conducted July 24-25 of 625 registered Florida voters, Scott has 47-44 percent lead over Nelson, which is a shift from a poll conducted in February when Nelson was up 45-44 percent.

The Mason-Dixon poll is in line with many other recent polls that also show Scott with a slight edge over Nelson. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average of the race, Nelson is up 1.2 percent.

