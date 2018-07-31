Sen. Richard Blumenthal Warns ‘New Wave of American Gun Violence’ from 3D-Printed Firearms

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is lending his voice to a chorus of Congressional Democrats by suggesting that 3D printed firearms will lead to a “new wave of American gun violence.”

One problem with Blumenthal’s claim is that 3D printed guns have been around for years, they are not a novel concept. Therefore, his words–like those uttered by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY)–are not so much aimed at 3D printed guns in general as they are toward online files set to be shared by Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed.

On July 10, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Wilson’s Defense Distributed secured a settlement with the State Department allowing 3D print files to be shared online under the protections of the First Amendment. In the past two weeks alone Sen. Schumer has warned that that 3D printed guns open the door to a “fully semiautomatic weapon,” Gabby Giffords, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, and Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety have filed a motion against release of the 3D files, and State Attorneys General in numerous states have sought a Temporary Restraining Order against the implementation of the State Department settlement.

Moreover, gun control celebrities are pleading with Attorney General Jeff Session to stop Wilson from releasing files.

Now it’s Sen. Blumenthal’s turn, and he claims that 3D printed gun files mark the end of TSA keeping Americans safe on airplanes. He argues that such guns are undetectable, and to prove his point he held up photos of allegedly undetectable, metal AR-15s on the Senate floor.

ABC News posted the video:

Sen. Richard Blumenthal on 3-D printed "ghost guns": "Coming to a theater near you. Coming to a school near you. Coming to a sports stadium, to any public place. These ghost guns are the new wave of American gun violence." https://t.co/5rX2OH4NUi pic.twitter.com/qyLgPZyyzI — ABC News (@ABC) July 31, 2018

