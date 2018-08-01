Donald Trump: Jeff Sessions Should Stop Bob Mueller Witch Hunt ‘Right Now’

President Donald Trump again expressed his frustration with the special counsel Russia investigation, urging his attorney general to stop it.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump commented on the case after the trial began of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort on Wednesday.

He reminded Americans that Manafort’s charges, mostly centered around foreign lobbying contracts, were old and had nothing to do with his campaign.

“He worked for me for a very short time,” Trump wrote. “Why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation.”

Trump cited comments from lawyer and legal commentator Alan Dershowitz who said that FBI Agent Peter Strzok should have recused himself from the investigation.

“Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!” he added.

“FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

…..remain in the FBI while he himself was being investigated. This is a real issue. It won’t go into a Mueller Report because Mueller is going to protect these guys. Mueller has an interest in creating the illusion of objectivity around his investigation.” ALAN DERSHOWITZ…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

