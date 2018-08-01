Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Department of Justice is expanding its initiative to crack down on businesses that discriminate against American job-seekers.

Sessions’ DOJ signed a memorandum with the Department of Labor to expand collaboration of the Civil Rights Division’s “Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative” that seeks to protect Americans from being discriminated against and passed over for foreign guest workers who enter the U.S. on employment visas.

“Employers should hire workers based on their skills, experience, and authorization to work; not based on discriminatory preferences that violate the law,” Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore of the Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “Our partnership with [the Department of Labor] … significantly enhances the Civil Rights Division’s ability to identify employers that favor temporary visa holders over U.S. workers who can do the job.”

“This partnership will help ensure U.S. workers are prioritized to fill jobs,” Department of Labor official Rosemary Lahasky said in a statement.

Department of Labor officials say the partnership between the two agencies will streamline the sharing of information process, more effectively allowing the Civil Rights Division to find and investigate cases of anti-American discrimination in hiring and employment.

Sessions has made historic gains for American workers who were discriminated in the workforce by businesses who instead hired foreign guest workers on visas.

In June, Sessions’ DOJ hit a North Carolina landscaping business with a major civil penalty for hiring foreign workers in the U.S. on H-2B visas while discriminating against Americans who had applied for the jobs, Breitbart News reported. As part of the settlement, the landscaping company, Triple H, had to pay a civil penalty of $15,600, along with establishing a back pay fund capped at $85,000 for workers who were impacted by the company’s anti-American discrimination practices.

AG Sessions Punishes Landscaping Co. for Anti-American Discriminationhttps://t.co/x2XThb5YvJ — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 27, 2018

In a similar case in December 2017, Sessions settled a case with a Colorado corporation that imported foreign workers instead of hiring Americans, winning the affected U.S. workers the money they had lost without those jobs, Breitbart News noted.

For decades, businesses have been allowed to import foreign workers on a variety of visa programs, including the H-2A, H-2B, and H-1B visa. A former economist for President Obama estimated that nine million American working-age men were pushed out of the U.S. labor force by cheap labor immigration policies. Meanwhile, Americans have described in detail how they have lost their jobs to foreign guest workers on visas and even been forced to train their replacements.