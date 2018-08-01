Manchin Mum on Support, Plans Second Meeting with Kavanaugh

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) met for two hours behind closed doors on Monday with President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Manchin said afterward it was a “productive” meeting but added he would like to meet with Kavanaugh again after his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and ahead of the full Senate debate on the nominee, the Hill reported.

“He was very upfront, very honest. …I told him my thing is now to wait until he has a Judiciary hearing,” Manchin said. “When the hearing is over I will want to call him.”

Manchin’s remarks mean he did not commit to voting for or against Kavanaugh ahead of the confirmation hearing that could take place as soon as September, with the goal of replacing retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy before the next court session begins on October 1.

So far Manchin is the only Democrat who has met with Kavanaugh, with many stating they will outright oppose Kavanaugh because of what they believe could put at risk the abortion-legalizing Roe v. Wade decision and the dismantling of government-run health care, or Obamacare.

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) is the only other Democrat to say he will meet with Kavanaugh — a meeting that could be inspired by his red-state reelection bid in the 2018 midterms.

Manchin was one of three Democrats to vote for Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee and now Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter