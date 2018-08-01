The Florida March for Our Lives summer bus tour continued with a stop in Charleston, South Carolina on Tuesday, where the young, anti-gun rights Parkland activists were open about their gun-control and get-out-the-Democratic-vote agenda.

WISTV.com, an NBC affiliate, reported the March for Our Lives Students visited at the request of another student group that believes in “tougher gun laws” in the wake of last February’s attack at a Florida high school by a former student who killed 17 people.

The Lowcountry Students for Political Action invited the “Road to Change” tour to include Charleston on its stops, including a town hall meeting.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg introduced the students, saying gun violence in South Carolina is higher than the national average in homicides, suicide, and domestic violence. “The effects of gun violence can be seen in homes, in churches, and in schools,” he said. “So here we are tonight for an amazing conversation that’s so needed.” Tecklenburg said the students would receive keys to the city of Charleston.

“The students said their main goal with the tour is to register people to vote, educate people on important issues surrounding gun legislation, and encourage people to vote during elections,” WISTV reported.

“Millennials are now equal to baby boomers in terms of population,” Lowcountry Students for Political Action member Jacob Gamble said. “So, we can flip a lot of districts if we just register to vote and actually turn out to vote.

“But we don’t do that, so our goal is to change that,” Gamble said.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith also attended the town hall, according to WISTV.

The Parkland students also met with survivors of the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting where nine people were killed, the television outlet reported.

