Pastor Predicts Donald Trump Will Be ‘The Most Pro-Black President in Our Lifetime’

Pastor Darrell Scott thanked President Donald Trump for helping inner-city communities, predicting he would be the “most pro-black president in our lifetime.”

“I will say this, this administration has taken a lot of people by surprise … this is probably the most proactive administration regarding urban American and the faith-based community in my lifetime, he said. “To be honest, this is probably going to be the most pro-black president in our lifetime.”

Scott, a vocal Trump supporter, met with the president and a group of inner-city pastors at the White House to discuss their priorities on Wednesday.

He urged the black community to continue working with the administration and give him a chance despite the criticism in the media.

“Great things are on the horizon, I promise you,” he said.

Each of the pastors in the room thanked the president for reviving the economy, rebuilding communities, saving the steel industry, and working on prison reform and more job training for prisoners looking for a second chance.

Bishop Darrell Hines from Milwaukee, Wisconsin said he was encouraged by Trump’s support of faith-based initiatives.

“We hear several things, but to know you hear us is an encouraging moment,” he said. “I want to thank you for taking the time to invite us to the White House and then taking the time to hear us concerning our concerns in our community and in our faith, they both need the ear of the president.”

Pastor Mike Freeman from Spirit of Faith Christian Center invited Trump to visit his church any Sunday. He said he remembered Trump as a candidate promising that Christians would have a friend in the White House

“It is so wonderful, I’m elated to know that first of all you are a man of your world, secondly you have an ear to hear from God,” he said, noting that the country was in “great hands.”

Trump noted that his son-in-law Jared Kushner had made prison reform one of his top priorities in his administration.

“Who would have thought?” Trump asked.