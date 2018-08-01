Trump’s Tight Labor Market: Businesses Increasingly Hiring Disabled Americans

President Donald Trump’s increasingly tight labor market, through strict immigration enforcement, is delivering jobs for Americans with disabilities in the south suburbs of Chicago, Illinois.

A new report by the Chicago Tribune‘s Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz and Hailey Mensik chronicles the stories of a handful of Americans with disabilities — a set of twin boys with autism, a middle-aged woman with cerebral palsy, and a 40-year-old woman with an intellectual disability — who are seeing job opportunities as businesses are forced to reintegrate marginalized citizens back into the labor market.

The Chicago Tribune reports:

“As long as you are willing to work,” Harvey said, “we are willing to work with you.” … Dan Strick, president and CEO of the social services agency New Star in the south suburbs, has seen an uptick in employers hiring people with intellectual and developmental disabilities over the past 18 months, which he attributes in part to the tight job market. “Employers who we have tried to reach out to in the past who didn’t seem to have much interest, now that they are hurting, they are having a more open mind,” Strick said.

Increasing job opportunities for Americans with disabilities comes as the Trump administration has increased enforcement against businesses hiring cheap, illegal alien workers rather than legal residents and U.S. citizens.

The current pace of enforcement checks by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for illegal hiring in 2018 is almost a five-fold increase from the prior year and included 100 stores in the 7-Eleven chain and 77 companies in California.

Blue collar Americans across the board have benefited from Trump’s tightened labor market. In central and western Wisconsin, wages have risen by nearly four percent, as Breitbart News reported.

Most recently, the tight labor market helped reintegrate retirees back into the workforce. Breitbart News has also reported extensively on how the tight labor market in Trump’s “hire America” economy has brought new job opportunities for Americans with disabilities and helped lower the demographic group’s unemployment rate.

There has also been history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, black Americans, and restaurant workers. The tight labor market has also secured higher wages for overtime workers and high-paying, coveted white-collar jobs for American teenagers. Most recently, Breitbart News reported that the construction industry has had to recruit women to take jobs at higher wages rather than hiring illegal aliens. A Chick-Fil-A in California has even raised wages to $18 an hour to retain workers.