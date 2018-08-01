Vietnam Vet Kills Alleged Home Intruder Then Gets Shot Dead by Police

A Vietnam veteran, who lived in Aurora, Colorado, shot and killed an alleged home intruder on Monday only to be shot and killed himself when police arrived.

NBC News reports that police responded to the call about a home intruder and arrived on scene to the sound of gunshots. It appears those were shots fired by homeowner — the Vietnam veteran — but police were unaware.

An officer entering the home found what was described as “a very chaotic and violent scene” and shot the homeowner when he saw the gun in his hand.

The deceased homeowner was identified as 73-year-old Richard “Gary” Black Jr.

Fox 31 reports that police discovered the alleged home invader “dead on the bathroom floor.” An injured juvenile was also found in the home and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

9News identifies the juvenile as Black’s 11-year-old grandson. They report that “the intruder broke into the Blacks’ home, yanked his … grandson off a couch where was sleeping and started choking him in a bathtub. Both Black and the boy’s father came to the boy’s defense. After a struggle, Black grabbed his 9 mm handgun and shot and killed the intruder, whose identity has not been made public.”

Aurora Police Department Chief Nick Metz said there has been “inaccurate” information out there about the situation and that they will be holding a press conference Thursday, August 2.

