The wealthy grandson of 1948 Progressive Party presidential candidate Henry A. Wallace is faring no better on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District in 2018 than his grandfather did 70 years ago.

Henry A. Wallace, the one term vice president dumped by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1944 and replaced by Harry Truman, received 2.4 percent of the popular vote and no electoral college votes in the 1948 presidential election won by Truman.

For Scott Wallace, Henry’s grandson and the Democratic Party’s nominee in the newly created 1st Congressional District–one of the 61 House seats the GOP must hold this midterm election to maintain a majority in the House of Representatives–the 2018 campaign has been one self inflicted calamity after another.

“A Democrat running for Congress in Pennsylvania donated nearly $3 million to ‘Democracy Now!,’ a progressive media organization that gave platform at least 20 times to Mumia Abu-Jamal, a convicted Philadelphia cop-killer and former member of the Black Panthers,” Fox News reported:

Scott Wallace, grandson of a former vice president who’s now running for a U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District, has used the Wallace Global Fund to funnel millions of dollars to “Democracy Now!” Public records show that Wallace’s fund has consistently given grants to the news organization since 2003 and up until 2016. In some years, the fund gave up to $350,000 to the progressive outlet. But “Democracy Now!” – an organization that gives the voice to the most radical left-wingers in the country – has effectively used the donated money to conduct multiple interviews and featured commentary from Abu-Jamal, who once said on air that the night he killed the officer was when the movement for “justice” began.

Wallace is running against Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-08), whose old 8th Congressional District no longer exists, thanks to a February decision by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to redraw the congressional district boundaries drawn by the state legislature after the 2010 census. President Trump won the old 8th Congressional District by 0.2 percent in 2016. In contrast, Hillary Clinton won the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District by 2 percent.

First elected in 2016, Fitzpatrick is a former FBI agent who has the distinction of being the only Republican member of the Pennsylvania delegation to be endorsed by the AFL-CIO in 2018.

While it is highly unusual for the AFL-CIO to endorse a Republican over a Democrat in any race, Fitzpatrick’s blue collar background stands out in marked contrast to Wallace’s global elitism.

Fox News reported recently on one example of that elitism, noting that “Wallace, a liberal millionaire candidate running for Congress in Pennsylvania, has given millions of dollars to so-called population control groups.”

Such groups have advocated for taxing parents “to the hilt” for having more than two children, calling it “irresponsible breeding,” and said abortion is “a highly effective weapon” to combat overpopulation. Wallace . . . has been in charge of the the Wallace Global Fund “for the last two decades” that gave out nearly $7 million to population control groups since 1997. Zero Population Growth (ZPG) was among the organizations that received the money from the fund. According to public records, it received $420,000 between 1997 and 2003.

Wallace’s record of globalist elitism does not end there.

“A wealthy Democratic congressional candidate’s family foundation that was criticized for giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to anti-Israel groups has not given money to any organizations or charities located in the district he’s seeking to represent, according to a review of his fund’s tax forms,” the Free Beacon reported:

Wallace is the grandson of former vice president Henry Wallace and inherited a fortune after his grandfather’s company sold for billions in the 1990s. Members of the Wallace family established the Wallace Global Fund, a progressive foundation, as a means to “promote an informed and engaged citizenry, to fight injustice, and to protect the natural systems upon which all life demands.” The fund hands out millions in grants each year and reported nearly $150 million in assets on its most recent tax forms. Wallace led the group along with his wife from the early 2000s until shortly before announcing his candidacy. The Forward reported in May that the Wallace Global Fund had given $300,000 to a number of groups that promote the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaigns against Israel, which may cause some awkwardness for his campaign as he is seeking to capture a seat in one of the most Jewish districts in the United States. The Republican Jewish Coalition poured $530,000 in an ad campaign to hit Wallace over the donations to the groups.

Though Wallace has been outspending Fitzpatrick by a significant amount in this race so far, the Cook Political Report currently rates the battle for Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District as “Lean Republican.”