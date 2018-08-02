Donald Trump Clarifies: The ‘FAKE NEWS’ Is the ‘Enemy of the People,’ Not All Media

President Donald Trump clarified that he did not believe that all media were “the enemy of the people,” reminding critics he only felt that way about the “fake news” media.

“It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people!” he wrote on Twitter, referring to comments that his daughter Ivanka Trump made in an interview earlier in the day.

When asked if she believed the media was the “enemy of the people,” Ivanka Trump said, “No, I don’t.”

“I have certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I have some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they’re sort of feel targeted,” she continued. “But no, I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.”

Trump said Ivanka was correct.

“They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people,” he said. “She correctly said no.”