Donald Trump: ‘Fake, Fake Disgusting News’ Can Make Anything Look Bad

President Donald Trump began his rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday with a list of grievances for the media.

“They can make anything bad because they are the fake, fake disgusting news,” Trump said, speaking to the crowd about the negative coverage of his visit with Queen Elizabeth.

Trump said he arrived early to the palace and had a wonderful time having tea and visiting with the Queen, but that the press reported that he was late and that he “overstayed” his welcome.

“She liked our first lady, and our first lady liked her … we got along fantastically well,” Trump said about the Queen.

Trump added that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was also successful, despite criticism from the media.

“They just hammered me, because they thought I was soft,” Trump said.

He said that his critics in the media just wanted him to get into a fight with Putin.

“They wanted me go up and have a boxing match … Whatever happened to diplomacy?” Trump said.

He said that even if he started screaming at Putin, the media would report his actions as “horrible.”

“Whatever happened to fair press, whatever happened to honest reporting?” Trump asked.

He also touted his successful trip to visit with NATO allies, successfully demanding they pay up on their military spending commitments, but said the press said he was “rude.”

“I have a better relationship with every one of them than any other president has had,” Trump claimed. “And they respect us again.”